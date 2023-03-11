The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $324.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

