Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $4.40

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Builders Union LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,235,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,901,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 930,174 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 815,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

