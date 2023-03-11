Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $4.40

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
RealReal Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.61.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
