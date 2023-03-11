Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

