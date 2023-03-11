Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target at $43.43

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $20,160,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,738,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 434,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 221,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after buying an additional 156,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE CHCT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.30%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.