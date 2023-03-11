Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 615 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 615 ($7.40).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.49) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.52) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Glencore to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 575 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Glencore Stock Performance

GLEN stock opened at GBX 473 ($5.69) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. The company has a market capitalization of £59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 516.36.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,302.75%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

