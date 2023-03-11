Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Haleon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.33) to GBX 364 ($4.38) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

