William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of American Software stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $248,530. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

