William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWAGet Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of American Software stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 17,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $240,731.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,056 shares of company stock valued at $248,530. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.50%.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.