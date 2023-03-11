FY2025 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

NYSE DTE opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

