Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eurofins Scientific in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eurofins Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

