Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year. The consensus estimate for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

