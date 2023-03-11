FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Greenbrook TMS Inc. Issued By Bloom Burton (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year. Bloom Burton has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenbrook TMS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share.

Shares of GBNH opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

