Stitch Fix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst D. Carden anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $526.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 71.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 437,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

