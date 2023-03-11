Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$43.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.15.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.