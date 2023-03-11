Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of C$977.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$43.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

