CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $12.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $700.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

