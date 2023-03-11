Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $526.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

