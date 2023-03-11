Credit Suisse Group Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $17.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE OMI opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 630.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.