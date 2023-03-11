Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

