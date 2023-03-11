Markforged’s (MKFG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.70 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Markforged Stock Performance
Markforged stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.96. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.
Markforged Company Profile
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
