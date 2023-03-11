The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $13.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lowered CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.03.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,511.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock worth $492,669. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CareDx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in CareDx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

