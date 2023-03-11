Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

