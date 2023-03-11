Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
