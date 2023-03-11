Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.18. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Insider Activity

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Pestana purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,983.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Domo by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,290,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 857,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 32.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 783,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,290,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,203,000 after purchasing an additional 716,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 548,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

