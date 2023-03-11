Nutanix’s (NTNX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

NTNX opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

