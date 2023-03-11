Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 7.8 %

OCUL opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

