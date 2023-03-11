HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Precigen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

