HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Mar 11th, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGENGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Precigen

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

