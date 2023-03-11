HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday.
Precigen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Activity at Precigen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
