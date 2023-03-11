Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Intrusion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intrusion by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 568,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,581 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.