Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Intrusion Price Performance
Intrusion stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrusion (INTZ)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.