Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $214.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 57.20% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.