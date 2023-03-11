Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €99.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNR opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.04.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

