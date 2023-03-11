Warburg Research Reiterates “€7.70” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday.

Schaeffler Price Performance

SHA stock opened at €6.83 ($7.27) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.96. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.81).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

