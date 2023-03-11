JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($91.49) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Brenntag Price Performance

FRA:BNR opened at €69.80 ($74.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($59.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €69.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.04.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

