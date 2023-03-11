Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $3.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.

OUST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Ouster alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $37,024.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 30,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $37,024.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 890,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,368.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $362,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,444 shares of company stock worth $445,862. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Ouster Stock Down 10.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ouster by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ouster has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.