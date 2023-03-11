The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.61 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $286.31 on Thursday. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.35. The firm has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.