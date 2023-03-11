Dillard’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $7.17 Per Share (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.47 EPS.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

DDS stock opened at $335.82 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.