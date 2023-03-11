Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $253.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $175.00 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.