Parkland Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Parkland Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

Parkland stock opened at C$29.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.69. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

