Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Critical Survey

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.34 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.59 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on March 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

