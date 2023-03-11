Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after acquiring an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 380,668 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:EBS opened at $9.69 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $485.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.