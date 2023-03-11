Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) vs. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Head to Head Review

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -324.99% -34.24% -29.82% Miromatrix Medical -91,903.22% -65.37% -56.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $57.03 million 6.67 -$13.83 million ($2.78) -5.13 Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 1,049.00 -$14.67 million ($1.39) -1.08

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miromatrix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Miromatrix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.52%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

