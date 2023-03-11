Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target at $11.42

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,885,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.