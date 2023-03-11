Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target at $11.42

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
