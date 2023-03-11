Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $47.20

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -294.98 and a beta of 1.29. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rambus by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

