Reviewing GeneDx (WGS) and The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.37 GeneDx Competitors $1.46 billion -$102.48 million -7.30

GeneDx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -120.13% -448.95% -30.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares GeneDx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GeneDx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 292 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 62.95%. Given GeneDx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GeneDx rivals beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

