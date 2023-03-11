Head-To-Head Analysis: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InspireMD and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.10%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than InspireMD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 2.18 -$14.92 million ($2.27) -0.52 ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 9.52 -$16.43 million ($0.68) -11.69

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -321.14% -64.03% -52.30% ClearPoint Neuro -79.97% -39.77% -27.95%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats InspireMD on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc. is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

