Critical Contrast: GeneDx (WGS) vs. Its Rivals

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 292 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 62.95%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.37 GeneDx Competitors $1.46 billion -$102.48 million -7.30

This table compares GeneDx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -120.13% -448.95% -30.32%

Volatility and Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

