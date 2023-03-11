TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) vs. CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Critical Analysis

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CN Energy Group. and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -50.88% -30.01% -23.67%

Volatility and Risk

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CN Energy Group. and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CN Energy Group. and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.27 $2.23 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.75 million 1.40 -$4.43 million ($0.18) -3.06

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.