Contrasting Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) & Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarium Tiedemann and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alvarium Tiedemann alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarium Tiedemann N/A -70.50% 5.30% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alvarium Tiedemann and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarium Tiedemann 0 0 0 0 N/A Legal & General Group 0 5 3 0 2.38

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alvarium Tiedemann has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvarium Tiedemann and Legal & General Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarium Tiedemann N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Legal & General Group $62.50 billion 0.29 $2.82 billion N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Summary

Legal & General Group beats Alvarium Tiedemann on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

(Get Rating)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

About Legal & General Group

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI). The LGR segment works with companies, pension fund trustees and its advisers to provide risk transfer solutions. The LGIM segment manages investments for defined benefit plans. The LGC segment develops direct investments and increase the risk-adjusted returns on shareholder assets. The LGI represents UK retail protection, group protection and network business. The company was founded on September 19, 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.