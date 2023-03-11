SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADAP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $173.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

