Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.51) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

DAWN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

DAWN stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,578,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,126 shares of company stock worth $2,243,406 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

