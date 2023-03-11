Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.