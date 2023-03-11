Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

