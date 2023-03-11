Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst K. Tyghe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Announces Dividend

Empire ( TSE:EMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.65 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.