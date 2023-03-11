Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 987

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 954 ($11.47) to GBX 987 ($11.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VTY. Liberum Capital restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 760 ($9.14) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 879.83 ($10.58).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 777.50 ($9.35) on Wednesday. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 757.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 685.95. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.37, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

