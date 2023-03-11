Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 154 at Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 142 ($1.71) to GBX 154 ($1.85) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TW. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 126.83 ($1.53).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:TW opened at GBX 115.80 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 146.65 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 740.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Taylor Wimpey

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 4.78 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.42), for a total value of £87,104.06 ($104,742.74). 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

